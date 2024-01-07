Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,797 shares of company stock worth $305,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

