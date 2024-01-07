StockNews.com Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

