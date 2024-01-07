StockNews.com Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
