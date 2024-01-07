The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

