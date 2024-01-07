Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.72.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.