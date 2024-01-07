Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

