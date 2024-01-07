Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 3.5 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.