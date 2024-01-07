ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Get Our Latest Report on ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.