ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

CLIR stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

