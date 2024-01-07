Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.