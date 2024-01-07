Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

