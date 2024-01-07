Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 10.3 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

