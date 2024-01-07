HC Wainwright Trims Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price to $40.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

AVXL opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $493.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.69. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

