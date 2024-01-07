Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) PT Raised to $44.00

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APGE. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

