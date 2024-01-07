Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
