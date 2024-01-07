StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1 %

ARTW stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

