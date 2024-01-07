Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,145,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.