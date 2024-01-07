Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $252.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

