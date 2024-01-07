WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WW

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $509.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 7,694.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter valued at $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.