HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.
Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance
Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.
