HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.