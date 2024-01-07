Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.85.

Ventas stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4,868.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ventas by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 740,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

