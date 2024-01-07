U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $82,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

