Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

XRX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.5 %

XRX opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 4.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,910,000 after buying an additional 271,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 133,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

