StockNews.com Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Stock Down 0.0 %

WNS stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.