Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

Get Welltower alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.