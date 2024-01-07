Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
