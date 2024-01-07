Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

