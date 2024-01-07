U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

