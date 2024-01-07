StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

