Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
