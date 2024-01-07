Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

