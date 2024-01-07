Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.