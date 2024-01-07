W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

GWW opened at $818.71 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $543.46 and a one year high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $801.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.