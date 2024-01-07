J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.08.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
