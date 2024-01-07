Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

