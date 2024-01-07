Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

GLRE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.