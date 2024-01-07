Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance
GLRE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlight Capital Re
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.