Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $21.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 409,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

