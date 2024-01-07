Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.