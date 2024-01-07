Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $341.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $241.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 92.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 192,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

