StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

