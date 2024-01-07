Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

