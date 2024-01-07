Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.37.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
