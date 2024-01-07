Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
