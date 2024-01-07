Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

