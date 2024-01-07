BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$56.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.13.
BCE Trading Up 0.3 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.260625 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
