BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.13.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.260625 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.