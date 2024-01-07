UBS Group Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after buying an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

