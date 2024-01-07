Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $31.00 at Mizuho

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

HASI stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

