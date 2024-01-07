Wolfe Research Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of C opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

