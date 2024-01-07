Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $452.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $355.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $382.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

