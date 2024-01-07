Mizuho Raises Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target to $19.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

