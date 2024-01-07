Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.40.

AMED opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

