Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Roth Mkm

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.0 %

ALRM opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

