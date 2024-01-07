StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.