ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.