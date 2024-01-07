IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 9th

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

IDXAF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.73.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 156.35% and a negative net margin of 592.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

