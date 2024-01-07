Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Purchases £30,120 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven purchased 753,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,120 ($38,354.77).
Tavistock Investments Price Performance
Tavistock Investments stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.28.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
