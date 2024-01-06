Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222,763 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $229,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

COST traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $656.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $462.22 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

